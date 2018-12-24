Town run ended in League Cup loss

Alnwick Town 0-2 Cullercoats

Alnwick Town ended the year on a losing note when they were beaten 2-0 at home by Cullercoats in the Northern Alliance League Cup at St James’ Park on Saturday.

The defeat ended a four-match winning run for Paul Yeadon’s side, but with a depleted team they always knew it was going to be difficult.

The quarter-final clash represented the last chance of any cup success for the Northumbrians this season and in the first half they managed to hold their own until the visitors scored the opening goal almost right on the half-time whistle.

A second goal in the second half killed off any hopes of an Alnwick fightback.

Afterwards, the club tweeted: ‘Away side deserved winners, wanted it more on the day ... too many players absent for one reason or another.’

Alnwick, who currently sit sixth in the Alliance Premier Division with 24 points from their 15 games played, are not now back in action until Saturday, January 12, when they travel away to face Killingworth.

Rothbury FC’s game in the League Cup away to Newcastle University on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

They are next in action on Saturday, January 5, when they are due to take on Cramlington United at home in a Division 2 fixture.

Rothbury currently sit top of the table with 38 points, one ahead of Whitley Bay SC, having won 12 and drawn two of their 15 games to date.