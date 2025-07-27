Town lose out to ten-man Jarrow in seven goal thriller

Seven goals, a sending off, a missed penalty, an effort smacked against the woodwork late on – Alnwick Town’s opening game had it all.

The black and whites found themselves three goals down at half time but a spirited second half comeback saw them within the width of the post from grabbing a point at ten-man Jarrow as they went down 4-3.

“I’m disappointed not to take a point out the game by the end of the ninety minutes, but you can't give yourself a mountain to climb against a team like Jarrow,” said manager Richard Latimer after.

“Three defensive mistakes which we got punished for had us three goals down at the break but in the second half the lads started to get the ball down and ask questions of Jarrow, which saw us get back into the game.”

Euan Potts drives in Alnwick's first. Picture by Michael Cook.

A double from Joe Bates and another from Aaron Jackson five minutes before the interval put Jarrow in control of the Northern League Second Division clash, but Alnwick were given hope just after the hour when Joshua Leonard was dismissed for a handball on the line – but Jamie Clark missed the resultant spot-kick.

“We had two goals disallowed, missed a penalty and hit the post right at the end, so we were unlucky not to get a draw out the game. A naive first 45 minutes was the reason we didn't take anything from the game, but that will happen after pre-season in the first month of the season when teams are getting back into the competitive games,” continued Latimer.

A deflected Euan Potts effort soon after gave Alnwick hope and Joe Eggleston added a second five minutes later. With Alnwick chasing the match, Ryan Hardie put away a fourth at the other end with ten minutes to go but Eggleston was on target again just two minutes later in a breathless second half.

The comeback was almost completed when Brannon Patterson crashed one off the frame of the goal late on.

“We had eight first team squad players missing against Jarrow and, with bodies back against Durham United (at St. James’s Park in midweek,) I am hoping lessons have been learned from that first half and hopefully they take the character and performance of the second half into Tuesday night’s game.”

Alnwick travel to Grangetown Boys Club on Saturday.