Town Ladies game called off

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 12th Jan 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 09:24 BST
Alnwick Town ladies game against NERWFL Premier leaders Chester-le-Street Town was another that fell victim to a frozen pitch.

The black and whites go to South Shields this Sunday.

The Northumberland League Premiership fixtures start up again this weekend with Berwick Rangers and Morpeth Town battling it out at the top.

Rangers host Prudhoe Town and Morpeth are at Heaton Hawks.

