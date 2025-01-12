Town Ladies game called off
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Alnwick Town ladies game against NERWFL Premier leaders Chester-le-Street Town was another that fell victim to a frozen pitch.
The black and whites go to South Shields this Sunday.
The Northumberland League Premiership fixtures start up again this weekend with Berwick Rangers and Morpeth Town battling it out at the top.
Rangers host Prudhoe Town and Morpeth are at Heaton Hawks.