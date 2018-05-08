Town face an anxious wait over future

Alnwick Town FC have played their final games of the season in the Northern League and now face an anxious wait to see what the future holds.

The St James’ Park outfit lost 3-1 away to Bedlington Terriers on Thursday and were thumped 9-1 away at Billingham Town on Saturday, results which meant they finished bottom of the Division 2 table.

They ended the season on 25 points with six wins and seven draws from their 40 games, leaving them six points adrift of Darlington RA.

Under the pyramid system, they now face the possibility of relegation fro m the Northern League. But the club is due to stage the Northern League AGM at Alnwick Castle early next month, and will be looking to win a reprieve.

It will be an anxious few weeks for everyone connected with the club, which is one of the oldest in the league.

On Saturday, the team brought the curtain down on their current campaign when they travelled to Billingham.

And it was a proud day for 17 year-old Joe Pickard, who was named captain for the day.

He is pictured (left) shaking hands with his opposite number before kick-off.

Unfortunately, Alnwick were unable to end the season on a winning note, going down 9-1.

They were undone by Ash Lavan and Jason Blackburn, who netted all nine goals between them, Lavan hitting five and Blackburn four.

It was 3-0 before Tony Scott pulled one back for Alnwick on 37 minutes, but Lavan netted his second to make it 4-1 at the break.

In the second half three goals in a five minute spell took the game away from Alnwick, Billingham bagging two more in the last three minutes.