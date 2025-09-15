Tough luck for Berwick Rangers Women at Redcar

Berwick Rangers Ladies were beaten 2-1 at Redcar Town as their tough introduction to life in the NERWL Northern Division continued with a second defeat on the road.

Jenny Patterson was on target for the black and gold, who take on the i2i International Soccer Academy in a tough Northumberland Women’s Cup tie at the Community Academy this weekend.

After finding themselves a goal down at the break, a harsh penalty decision doubled the deficit.

The sense of injustice seemed to spur Berwick on and they started to dominate, finally pulling a goal back in the 60th minute when captain Jenny Patterson fired home.

Jenny Patterson scores for Berwick. Picture: Ian Runciman

The last ten minutes saw Berwick pile on the pressure with Patterson hitting the crossbar from a header and Mel Darling firing just wide from close range.

Elsewhere, Sophie Greener netted a double with Chloe Young also scoring in Alnwick Town ladies 3-1 success at Harrogate Town in the North East Regional Women’s Premier League.

Morpeth Town ladies went down to a narrow 1-0 defeat at Heaton Hawks in the Northumberland Women’s Premiership.