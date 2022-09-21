'Tough away tie' says Ashington manager Skinner

Ashington FC.

The Colliers booked their place in the third qualifying round on Saturday after a 2-1 win over Bradford Park Avenue at Woodhorn Lane whilst at the same time Sheffield based Stocksbridge – who play in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East Division - scored a late winner against Marine to secure their spot.

Skinner said: “First of all, I was disappointed that we didn’t get a home tie because that’s what we really wanted. I think the draw could have been more unkind in terms of the opposition but obviously we will still give Stocksbridge the respect they deserve. They play in a step above us so we’ll be gathering as much information on them as we can.”

He continued: “We’ll prepare properly – just like we do for every game - and we’ll have a little look at where our strengths lie and potentially some of the areas we think we can exploit in their team. It will be a real tough tie away from home but it’s one which we’ll look forward too. No doubt we’ll take a good following of supporters and we’ll be giving it our best shot.”