Forward Jamie Clark has been in prolific form this season. Picture: Alnwick Town FC

They were hosting a Haltwhistle Jubilee team riding high after a 5-0 victory in their previous outing against Whitley Bay Reserves.

Haltwhistle got the first goal just before the half-time through new signing Rob Peart, who shrugged off his marker to find the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick threatened to equalise but Haltwhistle defended well and went in at the break a goal in front.

It looked as though Alnwick were going to be found wanting, but a late goal from a free kick by Jamie Clark, his 18th goal of the season, ensured the game ended 1-1, Haltwhistle’s first draw of the season.

Alnwick drop down to sixth in the table, one point behind Newcastle Independent FC, who have played two games fewer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, March 24, Alnwick are in cup action when Newcastle Blue Star visit St James’ Park for the quarter final of the League Cup.

Alnwick’s next league game is away against high-flying Burradon and New Fordley on Saturday, April 1.

With both teams having strikers in form, Burradon’s Lee Waugh is the league’s top scorer, it could be a high scoring game.

Max Bates scored his first senior goal for Rothbury FC in their convincing 8-0 victory over bottom club FC United of Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on the scoresheet at Armstrong Park were Chris Coe, who scored a hat-trick, Chris Laidlaw, Sam Proudlock, Tom Macpherson and Nick Jarvis-Smith.

Rothbury keeper William Hindmarsh is second in the Northern Football Alliance Second Division Golden Glove competition having conceded only 16 goals in 14 matches.

Rothbury’s next match is at home to North Shields Athletic on Saturday.

North Sunderland suffered a crushing defeat away to Blaydon Community, losing 10-2, with both North Sunderland’s goals coming from Kyle Jeffrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Sunderland will be hoping for better luck on Saturday when they face Blyth Town U23, who are sixth in the table.

Amble FC had a comfortable 5-2 win away at Stocksfield FC, with Brett Robertson netting three times.

Josh Pettler and Tim Hamilton completed the scoring.