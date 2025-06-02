Top scorer eyes play-offs after signing new deal with Ashington

Josh Gilchrist signed a contract with Ashington last week and said he ‘feels at home’ with the Wansbeck outfit.

When manager Nick Gray brought Gilchrist to the club during the season, the midfielder or striker admitted that he had a point to prove and offered to play for the first few weeks for nothing.

But things went up a couple of notches for the 22-year-old who plundered 16 goals to finish as top goalscorer and was also voted as Players’ Player and manager’s player of the season.

“I’m delighted and happy to sign for another year,” said Newcastle-born Gilchrist.

Josh Gilchrist. Picture: Ian Brodie

“Personally I thought I had a good season and really enjoyed it although obviously as a team we didn’t do as well as we would have liked. I feel at home at Ashington – that’s what has kept me here.

"The lads, Nick (Gray) and assistant manager Liam McIvor, the staff and the fans were major factors and when I feel at home that’s when I play my best football.”

Gilchrist, who is based at Wallsend, continued: “I had a little bit of interest from a few different clubs, but I felt I owed it to Nick and Liam to try and push on and maybe create something which we didn’t quite have last season like pushing for the play offs or a good run in the cups. I certainly think as a team we have got a lot more to give and after a few conversations with Nick, I knew I wanted to stay here.”

As he glanced back to last season, Gilchrist said: “I had a point to prove. I didn’t quite get the game time I wanted at Dunston and it was important for me to come in and to play some games.

"However, the past has gone and it’s all about what happens from now – that’s the most important thing. When the news broke last week about me signing, it was good to see some nice comments and words from people on social media - I was happy about that – and I’m already looking forward to next season.”

Nick Gray said: “I’m really delighted to get Josh onboard. He had a great season last year and he’s now started to flourish into the good player he is. He had a lot of offers in the summer – if I’m honest a few more financially better than from us – but that just shows the lad’s commitment and what he thinks about the club. The easiest thing for him would have been to go to the highest bidder and he certainly hasn’t done that. He deservedly won the trophies which he got last season and finished on a high.”