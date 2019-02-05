Tom is a Town ‘Ambassador’

Alnwick Town AFC are delighted to announce local lad and Sky Sports News presenter Tom White has agreed to become an ambassador for the club.

Tom, a former junior at the club, said “I’m delighted to be involved at Alnwick Town. I’m a big fan of non league football and I’m constantly telling people to support their local club. When the manager, Paul Yeadon, asked me to be an ambassador and assured me that the black and white stripes were to be replaced by red and white, I had no hesitation in accepting the offer.”