Tight at the top for Blyth Town
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Gav Fell’s side are level on 52 points with Redcar Athletic and Boro Rangers.
Shildon top the table by a point while Newcastle Blue Star and Guisborough Town are just a point adrift in fourth and fifth.
Kendal Town, North Shields and Newcastle Benfield lead the chasing pack who all remain within hitting distance of the top.
Town’s game at Benfield was called off last weekend.
Bedlington Terriers take on Darlington Town in a must-win Northern League Division Two fixture at the Dr. Pit Welfare.
The visitors are just two points clear of Terriers in fifteenth spot and have played a game more.
Bedlington were beaten 2-0 at Billingham Synthonia last Saturday in one of the few games that did get the go ahead.
Ash Lavan shot the hosts in front after just four minutes and they had a great opportunity to extend their lead when they were awarded a penalty two minutes after the break, which was missed by Ryan Appleby.
Matty Wilshaw did add number two with 16 minutes to go.
Terriers remain just above the relegation zone and have lost eight on the bounce in the League.