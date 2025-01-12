Tight at the top for Blyth Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Third-placed Blyth Town take on Marske United at Gateway Park this Saturday in what is gearing up to be one of the most exciting Northern League seasons in years.

Gav Fell’s side are level on 52 points with Redcar Athletic and Boro Rangers.

Shildon top the table by a point while Newcastle Blue Star and Guisborough Town are just a point adrift in fourth and fifth.

Kendal Town, North Shields and Newcastle Benfield lead the chasing pack who all remain within hitting distance of the top.

This season's Northern League title race looks set to go to the wire

Town’s game at Benfield was called off last weekend.

Bedlington Terriers take on Darlington Town in a must-win Northern League Division Two fixture at the Dr. Pit Welfare.

The visitors are just two points clear of Terriers in fifteenth spot and have played a game more.

Bedlington were beaten 2-0 at Billingham Synthonia last Saturday in one of the few games that did get the go ahead.

Ash Lavan shot the hosts in front after just four minutes and they had a great opportunity to extend their lead when they were awarded a penalty two minutes after the break, which was missed by Ryan Appleby.

Matty Wilshaw did add number two with 16 minutes to go.

Terriers remain just above the relegation zone and have lost eight on the bounce in the League.