The Ashington team line-up before their game against Silsden. Picture by Ian Brodie.

What a difference a week can make in football.

Before kick off against Ossett United last week, Ashington were on the bottom of the East Division table but after a 2-1 win, they moved up four places.

In midweek, an identical scoreline over Hallam saw them jump into mid table.

Saturday’s late, late show and slender triumph over new basement occupants Silsden saw the Colliers rise to tenth spot – only a few points adrift of a promotion play off place.

The Woodhorn Lane outfit were a side lacking in confidence, but the hat-trick of wins has certainly restored some belief in Nick Gray’s side.

The first period had seen little in the way of chances, with the two opportunities which did materialise both falling to Ashington.

Yet even then, supporters had to be patient as after a lot of huff and puff, 26 minutes were on the clock when Ryan Wombwell found Josh Gilchrist down the right but when the striker pulled the ball across the face of goal, Jay Hornsby’s shot deflected off a defender to go behind for a corner.

Then on the stroke of half time, a flag kick from the left by Liam Noble was spilled by keeper Tommy Brown but Scott Lowery – an early replacement for the injured Ryan Donaldson – hooked the ball wide on the turn at the far post.

The visitors started the second half well and Kayle Price clipped home a cross from six yards following a move down the right in the 50th minute.

Gradually the Colliers began to gain control and substitute Henderson was looking dangerous. On 86 minutes, Silsden full back Cammy Clark saw red after a challenge on Henderson near the touchline before the Ashington striker scored the equaliser.

The inspirational Noble was at the heart of the move with an inch perfect forward pass which Henderson side footed home on the volley.

Not content with a point, Ashington strived for more and in the first minute of time added on, they found a winner.

After the ball was headed on by subs Ethan Bewley and Henderson it dropped to Craig Spooner who steered the ball home from the edge of the area, just inside the post, to record his third goal in four games.