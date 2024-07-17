Three tough matches ahead for Ashington FC as they prepare for the new season

Skipper Karl Ross scored the first goal against Whitley Bay. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington FC emerged 2-1 winners in their latest warm-up game and have three more tough tests ahead.

The Colliers beat Whitley Bay 2-1 on Tuesday with goals from skipper Karl Ross and Connor Thomson.

The victory prompted joint head coach Richie Hill to speak highly of the challenge from the coast outfit.

“It was an excellent workout and I think both clubs will have gained a lot from it,” he said.

“We needed this game to get some minutes into certain players who had been away on holiday or recovering from injury and it was a really lovely exercise where we were asking the lads to play in a certain way.”

He continued: “At times I thought we did some good things and our two goals were fantastic, but it was just a little bit frustrating that we conceded a goal at the end. However, to be honest, Whitley Bay were knocking on the door in the last couple of minutes and our keeper Dan Staples made one very good save.

“It is something which we need to work on over the next three weeks to make sure it doesn’t happen in the games at the beginning of the season.

“Overall though, I was very pleased and I thought it was a really, really good challenge.”

Ross put the Colliers ahead just before the half hour mark following an excellent move and low cross from Jordan Summerly.

On the hour, a defence splitting pass from Cyril Giroud created a one-on-one opportunity for Thomson which he finished to double the lead.

Two minutes from time, the Seahorses pulled a goal back when former Ashington player Luke Parkinson headed home a corner.

Ashington prepare to go into their final trio of friendly matches against Morpeth Town, Workington and Spennymoor Town next week with Hill saying he is not only looking forward to the clashes but is also excited at the prospect of facing stern challenges against clubs higher up the footballing pyramid.

Hill said: “Andy Coyles and I discussed at length how we wanted the pre-season programme to look and we felt we needed a nice balance between Northern League opposition and opposition from leagues above because it’ll be a good opportunity to see where we are at.

“Not being disrespectful to the teams we have already faced or were due to face (the games against Blyth Town and Seaham Red Star both fell victim of the weather) but the three games against Morpeth Town, Workington and Spennymoor Town will present extra tough challenges – but we’re looking forward to them; are excited about them and confident that we’ll be competitive.

“They will really test our discipline without the ball and our shape – but that’s what friendlies are all about.”

Hill added: “The weather has a habit of surprising us. It’s something which we can’t control but we’re in the heart of the summer and already we’ve had games called off!

“It was disappointing because we needed these games to get minutes into the systems of the players; trial new ways of playing and also for new players to start to forge working relationships with our established players.”

Ashington play Morpeth Town away on Tuesday; Workington at home on Saturday, July 27, and Spennymoor Town at home on Tuesday, July 30.