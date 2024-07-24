Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A late double by Eddie Thomas secured Ashington a 3-2 victory against Morpeth Town at Craik Park on Tuesday night – but the game was marred by a first half injury to Colliers striker Connor Thomson.

Thomson was stretchered off just past the half hour mark with a knee injury and taken to hospital.

Morpeth had the first opportunity after five minutes when a snap shot from distance by Will Dowling smacked against the foot of the post but three minutes later, Ashington went in front when Wilson Kneeshaw charged into the penalty area and showed great determination before prodding the ball home.

Jordan Hickey headed over a cross from the left by Liam Miller then when play switched to the other end, a flowing Ashington move ended when a right footer by Thomson was held by the home ‘keeper.

Action from Ashington's win at Morpeth Town. Picture: George Davidson

In the 27th minute, Morpeth got back on terms after excellent work by Luke James. He weaved into the box and when he pulled the ball back, it was swept into the net by a triallist.

Shortly before the interval, Charlie Exley made a vital clearance inside the six yards box but in the third minute of time added on, the Highwaymen went in front.

On this occasion, Miller was the supplier of a cross from the left which was headed into the far corner by the triallist who notched his second goal of the night.

Early in the second half, there were chances at both ends. Matty Griggs found himself clear in the inside right position but his effort was blocked by ‘keeper Dan Staples then when Ashington retaliated, Kneeshaw’s shot hit the post.

Just prior to the hour mark, the Morpeth triallist had a chance to compete his hat-trick but was thwarted by Staples before Thomas left his mark on the encounter with a quickfire brace for the Colliers.

In the 70th minute, the substitute was on hand to tuck the ball away neatly following a cross from the right by Jack Camarda and eight minutes later, Thomas scored what proved to be the winner.

Cyril Giroud was the provider of a defence splitting pass which sent Thomas through and he applied a cool confident finish.

Within two minutes, Dowling almost netted an equaliser when his effort from 25 yards whistled wide of the upright with Staples rooted to the spot.

Ashington joint head coach Richie Hill said: “I’ve got mixed emotions really. We did a lot of good things tonight but it’s all been tarnished with a knee injury to Connor Thomson whom we expected big things from this season. He is a big part of what we are all about and it was just one of those freak injuries where he fell. We don’t know the full extent (of the injury) as yet.”

Ashington now prepare for their final two friendlies – both at home - against Workington on Saturday (July 27) followed by Spennymoor Town on Tuesday (July 30).