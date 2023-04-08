Matty Cornish scored Morpeth's second goal against Hyde United. Picture: Michael Briggs

Magnificent from the start, the Highwaymen took the lead when Sam Fishburn scored on eight minutes, only to be pegged back by a Tom Pratt equaliser on 21 minutes.

Matty Cornish would have the decisive say in the second half, scoring the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town started brightly and had an early chance when Jeff Henderson rose highest from a ball into the box, but the skipper nodded wide.

A positive start would be rewarded in bizarre circumstances, with Fishburn netting his fifth goal of the season.

After matching Jordan Fagbola in a battle of strength, the defender managed to get to the ball before attempting to knock it back to his keeper, Dan Atherton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pass fell far too short, allowing Fishburn in to slot home the opener.

Andrew Johnson had a shot blocked on the edge of the box and Cornish blazed over the top as Town threatened to grab a two-goal lead.

Jack Redshaw was well wide from a dangerous free-kick position on 17 minutes, before the equaliser arrived for the Tigers when Tom Pratt volleyed in.

Johnson sent a 42nd minute volley wide and Hyde’s Will Russ headed over as both sides went in at the break sensing victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morpeth started the second half brightly, taking the lead on 57 minutes through Cornish.

A ball was fired from one side of the pitch to the other, catching the defender under it.

Substitute Jack Foalle held off on an aerial challenge, controlling the ball before cutting a pass back to Cornish to lash home.

An entertaining game veered one way and the other before a disallowed goal that looked dubious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Sayer’s 66th minute free-kick went all the way through, but the offside flag went up to deny the midfielder.

The Highwaymen could have added a third on 68 minutes when Connor Pye charged down the left before crossing a low ball that was deflected back across goal before hitting the side of Atherton, who kept it out.