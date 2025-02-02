Terriers launch floodlight fund

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 10:22 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 10:40 BST
Bedlington Terriers have launched an appeal to help raise money for their floodlights.

The Northern League Second Division side have had to revert to 2pm kick-offs until they can get the cash together to illuminate the pitch following an unexpected failure.

Most Popular

Northumberland County Council have offered some financial support but the club need to raise a target of £1,600.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bedlington-terriers-floodlight-fund

Bedlington need the help of the local communityplaceholder image
Bedlington need the help of the local community

“As a small club, we struggle to cover increasing costs,” said a club official.

The struggling Terriers were beaten 5-0 by Sunderland West End last Saturday at the Dr. Pit Welfare in front of a crowd of just 36.

The are at home again this weekend when they host Chester-le-Street United and they are keen for the town to turn up and show their support.

Related topics:TerriersNorthumberland County Council
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice