Terriers launch floodlight fund

Bedlington Terriers have launched an appeal to help raise money for their floodlights.

The Northern League Second Division side have had to revert to 2pm kick-offs until they can get the cash together to illuminate the pitch following an unexpected failure.

Northumberland County Council have offered some financial support but the club need to raise a target of £1,600.

They have a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bedlington-terriers-floodlight-fund

“As a small club, we struggle to cover increasing costs,” said a club official.

The struggling Terriers were beaten 5-0 by Sunderland West End last Saturday at the Dr. Pit Welfare in front of a crowd of just 36.

The are at home again this weekend when they host Chester-le-Street United and they are keen for the town to turn up and show their support.