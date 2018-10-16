Terriers go nap to win in Vase

Bedlington Terriers 5-1 Whickham

Bedlington Terriers stormed into the draw for the Second Round of the FA Vase at Dr Pit Park on Saturday with a 5-1 drubbing of Whickham.

With the pitch needing an inspection and a high wind blowing down the ground, the conditions were far from perfect.

Playing with the wind behind them, it was Whickham who scored first after six minutes when Scroggins threaded the ball to Doninger, who put a through ball for Teasdale to slot past McCafferty. The visitors could have doubled their lead after 12 minutes when a shot flashed across the face of goal and wide. Then after 23 minutes McCafferty made a diving stop to his left to deny Whickham.

Terriers were slow getting into the game with their early chances being restricted to two corners which came to nothing.

But, as the first half wore on, they came into the game.

Kevin Westphal made two top-class cross field passes from the right to Cameron Fenton wide on the left in the space of three minutes. The first was pulled back for Paul Wardle who shot over but the second – after 34 minutes – was rifled into his own net by Grieve from six yards to level the scores.

The Terriers now had their tails up and after 42 minutes Jones picked up the ball to the left side of the penalty area. He cut inside his marker and shot from 15 yards. The Whickham keeper put out his arm to stop the shot but only succeeded in pushing the ball into his own net.

Half-time arrived with the Terriers ahead and now with the opportunity to play downhill with the wind to help them.

After 54 minutes, Jones passed the ball into the penalty area for Fenton to fire home from 12 yards. Then five minutes later, left back Kyle Dobson was fouled in the Whickham penalty area and Young tucked home the resultant penalty.

After 70 minutes, Dobson squared the ball to Jones on the edge of the Whickham penalty area. Jones had his back to goal but turned and fired the ball into the corner of the goal, giving the visitors keeper no chance.

From then on it was one-way traffic. A Harvey free kick from 35 yards dropped just over the bar.

Fenton scooped a Westphal cross from the right over the bar and debutant substitute Brad Higgins had two shots, one was well saved by the keeper diving to his right and the other was over the bar.

After the first half an hour, Whickham rarely troubled the Terriers goal and, when they did, the defence was solid.

After the game, manager Leightley said: “That was fantastic. Every one of the players from 1 to 17 played their part.”