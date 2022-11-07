Bedlington Terriers

The Terriers led 3-2, but in the 88th minute they conceded a late penalty, which the visitors converted to earn a share of the spoils.

In a hectic end to the match, goalkeeper Adam Campbell then had to pull of a dramatic save to deny the students a winner before Matty Hayton squandered a 90th minute chance for the home side, firing straight into the arms of the Newcastle keeper.

Earlier, the Uni had the ball in the net in the first minute but the goal was ruled out by the referee.

Hayton then raced through to put Bedlington 1-0 up after seven minutes, only for the visitors to equalise after 33 minutes through Stephen Pennington.

Then, five minutes before the break they took a 1-2 lead, which was the score at half-time.

On 52 minutes Joe Thompson made it 2-2 and just a minute later Hayton was on target with his second of the game for a 3-2 lead.

It looked as if that might be the way it would finish until the dramatic last few minutes.

The result means Terriers are third in the Division 2 table on 43 points, three behind leaders Boro Rangers, who they meet, away, this weekend in a top of the table clash.

Meanwhile, Blyth Town were due to play Sunderland West End at home on Wednesday and on Saturday they are away to Billingham Town.