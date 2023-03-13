Ben Harmison has had his red card overturned after the club appealed

The Colliers skipper was sent off after only quarter of an hour of his side’s top of the table clash against Ebac Northern League first division leaders Newton Aycliffe at Moore Lane – a decision which left supporters flabbergasted and manager Ian Skinner “in shock”.

Woodhorn Lane secretary Gav Perry said: “On the Sunday following the match, we reviewed the footage and felt the referee had made a clear and obvious error in sending Ben off. That evening we submitted the initial intention to appeal the decision to the Northumberland Football Association (NFA) and then forwarded the video evidence on the Monday. A hearing was set for Wednesday evening and at 6pm I received the outcome whereby the appeal was successful and the red card had been expunged from Ben’s record.”

Skinner was naturally delighted – but unhappy that video footage is the only way to contest a dismissal.

He said: “Ben Harmison should never ever have missed a game of football because of the red card and it was overturned – rightly so – and he was available to play for us on Saturday (against Guisborough Town).

"As a club we have invested thousands of pounds in equipment and subscriptions for our benefit to review performances, and we shouldn’t need to use this to be able to overturn a poor decision. If we hadn’t had a Veo camera last week, Ben would have been suspended.

“I said on the day that it wasn’t a red card and the reason why I didn’t comment or make any noise was because I was in shock that the referee has even considered producing the red card.

“I would like to thank the panel who took the time to look at it – and I thank our secretary Gav Perry for taking the time to clip the footage and make sure the case was put together.”