Teams through to semi-finals of Berwick Charities Cup

Action from the first ever ladies' match in the Charities Cup involving The Belles and The 274.

With the conclusion of the group matches, the first quarter-final was played on Saturday when group winners Prior Wolfs faced Simpson’s Malt, who were the best-placed runners-up.

And it was the Wolfs who progressed to the last four with a convincing 5-0 win, their goals coming from John Crawford, Michael Robinson, Andrew Skelly, Mitchell Simpson and an own goal.

On Tuesday, the second QF tie saw North Sunderland Reserves take on Berwick Rangers XI and it was the Rangers XI who won 3-2 with a hat-trick from Steph Craig to go on and meet the Prior Wolfs in the first semi on July 21. The Seahouses goals were scored by Kyle Jeffrey and Alfie Purves.

The remaining two semi-final slots will be determined this week.

Tonight (Thursday) Alnmouth take on Longamble Barbarians and on Saturday it’s The Evergreens from Chirnside against the Angel Alkies.

Last Thursday, the first ever all-ladies match in the 100 year history of the competition was played when The Belles from Bedlington faced The 472 from Alnwick Town.

In the end it was Alnwick who won the semi-final clash 2-1 with goals from Chloe Young and Annie Smith (Sharon Bell netted for Bedlington), and The 472 will now go on to meet either Girls Just Wanna Have Fun or The Dribblers in the final.

Meanwhile, Berwick Rangers continued their pre-season build-up with a home game against South Shields at Shielfield.

The visitors, managed by former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips, won the game 1-0, with the only goal of the game being scored in the second half.

On Friday, Rangers have another home friendly against Preston Athletic after Saturday’s original fixture against Glenafton was postponed.

Meanwhile, Berwick have confirmed the addition of another new signing after Kyle Baker put pen to paper on a deal with the club.