Teams set to contest first NNL final of season

The first final of the North Northumberland League season will be conntested on Friday (March 8) when Newbiggin will take on Craster & Embleton in the final of the Bilclough Cup.

The game will be played under the floodlights at St James’ Park in Alnwick and kicks off at 7.30pm.

Newbiggin were already through, and they were joined by Craster & Embleton, who on Saturday beat Amble Masons 2-1 in the second semi’.

Two goals from Chris Chisholm put the visitors incontrol but a Luke Lawrence penalty saw Masons reduce the deficit before half time.

In the second half both sides created chances but were unable to find the net with Craster & Embleton progressing to the final.

In the quarter-finals of the Sanderson Cup Newbiggin continued their imopressive run of form with a win over North Sunderland, whilst Wooler won at home against Alnmouth.

In the game between North Sunderland and Newbiggin, which was played at Seahouses, neither side could break the deadlock during a goaless first half, but five minutes into the second half Lee Messenger put Newbiggin ahead.

Mathew Nelson scored a second for the visitors whilst Max Clark was on target to pull one back for the home side before the final whistle.

Wooler progressed with a 3-1 home win over Alnmouth United.

In the opening stages Alnmouth were the better side and went ahead after 20 minutes when the Glendale defence struggled to clear a corner and Stephen Shendon volleyed home.

Wooler came back and equalised after Josh Hall headed home from a corner after 35 minutes to see the sides level at half time.

The second half was fairly even until the 60th minute when Hall headed his second of the game from another corner and Wooler made the game safe after 88 minutes when Connor Cowans lobbed the ball home from close range.

In the league only one game was played with Lowick United taking the points with a 3-0 home win over Ashington Town.

Lowick were the better side during the first half and led by two goals thanks to a Gary Fairbairn penalty and a Johnny Blythe strike.

The second half was a closer affair but a second penalty by Fairbairn ensured the points for Lowick.

Table - Newbiggin 14-42, North Sunderland 15-37, Alnmouth United 16-27, Lowick United 18-26, Wooler 13-23, Craster & Embleton 16-23, Alnwick Town Dev 15-23, Amble St Cuthbert 15-16, Amble Masons 15-14, Ashington Town 16-9, Bedlington Seniors A 19-3.

* Fixtures for this weekend are:

Friday, March 8

Bilclough Cup Final - Newbiggin v Craster & Embleton (at St James’ Park, Alnwick, KO 7.30pm).

Saturday, March 9

League - Alnmouth United v North Sunderland; Alnwick Town Dev v Bedlington Seniors A; Amble Masons v Amble St Cuthbert; Ashington Town v Wooler .