Teams set dates for pre-season friendlies

Football.

They include Blyth Spartans, Ashington and Bedlington Terriers.

Spartans will kick off with a behind closed doors game against Sunderland U23’s on Saturday, July 2.

They will then play a home friendly against South Shields on Tuesday, July 12 at 7.30pm.

On Saturday, July 16, Middlesbrough U23’s will visit Croft Park, which will be followed by another home game against Dundee United B on Tuesday, July 19.

Further fixtures have been arranged against local rivals Ashington, home on Tuesday, July 26, and North Shields on Saturday, July 30.

Ashington have announced six friendlies kicking off with an away game at Alnwick Town on Tuesday, July 5.

This will be followed by further away games against Blyth Town on Friday, July 8, Seaton Delaval on Tuesday 12 and Newcastle Blue Star on Friday 15.

The following day, Saturday 16, Charnock Richard are the visitors to Xxx with another home game against South Shields on Tuesday 19 before the away game at Blyth Spartans on Tuesday 26.

Bedlington Terriers travel to take on Newcastle Chemfica on Saturday, July 2.