Teams qualify for the KO stages of Charities Cup

Some of the local sides who have been taking part in this year’s Charities Cup - Wooler, North Sunderland U23s, Angel Alkies and Simpson’s Malt.

The competition, which this year attracted 21 entries, is celebrating its centenary on The Stanks and is continuing to raise funds for local charitable organisations.

Games are usually played three times a week (on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings) and funds are raised through match-night collections. Organisers would welcome anyone who would like to go along and watch the games.

Three sides, Chirnside Evergreens, North Sunderland U23s and Alnmouth have all been successful in their opening two fixtures and as a result have qualified for the last eight.

The Evergreens, who have been regular competitors in the event over the years, beat the Free Trade OG’s 6-4 in their first game and followed this up with a convincing 13-0 victory over Tekkerslovakia.

North Sunderland opened with a narrow 3-2 win over Berwick Rugby Club and then overcame Kelsae Kippers 6-2 to book their place in the knockout stages.

And Alnmouth have drawn 2-2 with Wooler and beaten Sexy By Summer 10-1 to guarantee their progress in the competition.

Remaining group games, in which the final quarter-final places will be decided, are:

Thurs June 23 – Prior Wolfs v Wet Tracksuit; Sat 25 – Tekkerslovakia v Free Trade OG’s; Wed 29 – Berwick Rangers XI v Flying Dutchmen; Thurs 30 – Kelsae Kippers v Rugby Club; Sat July 2 – Longamble v Berwick Seniors; Tues 5 – Bottlers v Flying Dutchman.

Dates have also been set for the first ever ladies competition, which will feature four sides in two semi’s and a final.

On Thurs July 7 The Belles will take on The 472, with Girls JWHF facing The Dribblers in the second semi on Tues July 19.

The date for the final has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the Charities Cup would like to thank Simpson’s Malt, who have a team playing in the competition, for their continued support.