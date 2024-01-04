Teams get ready to start 2024 fixtures after the festive and weather enforced break

After the scheduled festive break and the unscheduled break caused by the weather, Northern Alliance teams are keeping their fingers crossed they can get back into action in the next few days.

Alnwick Town will be hoping to get back into action on Saturday. Picture: Michael Cook

Alnwick were scheduled to be the first to start the 2024 fixture list rolling with a George Dobbins League Cup tie against Wideopen, who play in the league below them, yesterday.

Rothbury then have a George Dobbins League Cup home tie against Gosforth Bohemians tomorrow. Kick-off is at 7pm.

Gosforth Bohemians are three places above Rothbury in the Reeves Independent First Division, so it could be a tight game.

Alnwick Town won the George Dobbins League Cup in May 2023 and are hoping for more silverware in 2024. Picture: John V Mason

Rothbury will be hoping to do better than in their last home game against Gosforth in August, which they lost 4-1. Adam Bains, who has been a prolific goalscorer so far this season, bagged Rothbury’s consolation goal.

Currently, Bains is the joint top scorer in the First Division with 13 goals.

Also on Friday, Ponteland United are away against Cramlington United in a Bay Plastics Premier Division clash.

Both teams are at the wrong end of the table, with Ponteland United in 13th spot and Cramlington two places and five points above them having played a game more.

Amble are on the road tomorrow when they face Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs in a Team Valley Carpets Second Division match, while Morpeth, Ellington and North Sunderland all play on Saturday.

Amble beat Cullercoats 4-0 in their last league game and are third in the league after nine wins in 12 games. Their opponents have won four out of 14.

Ellington are at home to Heaton Stannington in a Team Valley Carpets Second Division game while North Sunderland are in cup action against Wallsend Boys Club. Morpeth travel to Blyth Reserves in the league.

Heaton Stannington striker James Harper has scored an impressive 21 times already this season for the league leaders, while Ellington have defensive problems. They have conceded 29 goals in their 12 league games, and will be hoping their own sharp shooter, Tom Ward, is on target.

North Sunderland lost 5-1 to Heaton Stannington in their last game and face another tough game against Wallsend Boys Club on Saturday in the Marsh Insurance Services Bill Gardner Cup second round.