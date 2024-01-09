Teams get back into action at last, with Alnwick Town making progress in the George Dobbins League Cup

Alnwick Town players finally got some game time under their belts when they beat Wideopen in round three of the George Dobbins League Cup.

Libby Rees celebrates scoring against Hull United. Picture: Alnwick Town Ladies

The game was played on Alnwick Town Juniors’ 3G pitch to ensure it went ahead, with non-league teams facing a fixture backlog caused by the recent appalling weather.

Two goals from Lewis Fairbairn and one from substitute Lee Johnson with his first touch of the match gave Alnwick a 3-1 win as they look to defend the cup they won last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the game, manager Richie Latimer agreed that his team had been ‘rusty’ against Wideopen, who are in the league below them, and said it was “really nice” to get back to playing.

Cup games take preference over league games for Northern Alliance clubs, so Alnwick have had to wait to get their league campaign back underway and are scheduled to play Killingworth tomorrow before they face Newbiggin in the Challenge Cup semi-final on January 20 and Wallington in the Northumberland FA Senior Benevolent Bowl quarter-final on February 3.

Talking about the cup games, Latimer said: “They’re not small games, it’s a semi-final and a quarter-final against two local rivals who are both doing well this season in the league as well.”

Reflecting on his time with the club, and the current good run of form, Latimer said: “We’re starting to gather a little bit of momentum now...it’s taken a while to get the squad together that I wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a great community club...everyone’s happy when you’re winning games and the club’s going the right way.”

Rothbury will not be joining Alnwick in the hat for the fourth round draw of the League Cup after they lost 2-0 to Gosforth Bohemians. Two late goals in the 81st and 83rd minute saw their opponents through.

Amble were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs in their first Team Valley Carpets Second Division game of the new year. Amble are third in the table, two points behind league leaders Heaton Stannington, who have played one game less. The two sides meet each other on Saturday.