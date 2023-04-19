Morpeth Town Football Club hosted two Sunday league finals

The J D Marnock and George Davison Cup finals were held on Sunday (April 16) at Morpeth Town Football Club.

Stakeford Cherry Tree and Bedlington Station Social Club played in the final of the J D Marnock Cup.

Bedlington Station thought they had scored after two minutes, however, it was ruled out for offside.

Ten minutes later they did take the lead when Tommy Wilkinson scored what proved to be the only goal of the final.

The Cherry Tree started to get into the game and it was very even for the rest of the first half, with very few chances.

The second half started the same as the first half, with Bedlington on top.

Once again, the Cherry Tree started to push forward, but they couldn’t create any clear-cut chances.

Both defences stayed firm although the Cherry Tree almost scored in added time, a header hitting the post and rebounding to safety.

There was an excellent crowd for the final, and the chairman of the Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League thanked all those who attended and both sides for a very good game.

The match sponsor, Trevor Scott of Scott Stoves Ltd Blyth, chose Tommy Wilkinson as man of the match.

The final of the George Davison Cup saw Bedlington Social Club Utd and Station Lounge Ashington battle it out.

In a very even game, Station Lounge probably just edged the first half, with both sides failing to trouble the keepers.

Bedlington should have taken the lead in the second half, just missing the target after a quick attack.

They were reduced to 10 men after a player was sent off for getting two yellow cards, but the Lounge struggled to make the extra player count.

Bedlington finally broke the deadlock when Stephen Hall converted a penalty, and they hung on to win.

Colin Bassom from sponsors Port Training Services presented the trophy.

The league would like to thank Morpeth Town Football Club and staff for the use of their facilities for the finals.

