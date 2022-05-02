Newcastle United Women's striker Katie Barker runs at Alnwick defender Georgia Latto. Picture: Getty Images

The attendance was higher than the Watford versus Burnley premier league clash yesterday, and every Women’s Super League match so far this season.

Among the 22,134 people in the ground were NUFC co-owner Amanda Staveley and the men’s head coach, Eddie Howe.

And such was the interest in the FA Women’s National League Division One North clash, kick off was delayed by 15 minutes to allow spectators queueing outside the stadium to be admitted.

Newcastle player Kacie Elson is challenged by Alnwick Town defender Kirsty Armstrong during the FA Women's National League Division One North match against Alnwick Town Ladies at St James' Park. Picture: Getty Images

A collector's programme for the game was issued for the occasion and Newcastle had only planned to open the East Stand and corporate areas for the match. But it was soon obvious that a bigger crowd was on the cards, so stewards opened the Gallowgate End and Leazes End turnstiles to accommodate.

Alnwick put up a brave fight in the first half-hour but it was not to be for the Northumbeland side, who eventually lost 4-0 to the Lady Magpies.

The goals came from Katie Barker, Brooke Cochrane, Georgia Gibson and Bethany Guy.

A large banner stating “Howay the lasses” was unfurled in the Gallowgate End soon after kick off and NUFC owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi, who also attended, tweeted "Incredible turnout," with a picture of the crowd.

After the game, Alnwick Ladies tweeted: “WHAT A DAY!

“Yes it was not the result we wanted but the girls can hold their heads high, they have made history! Thank you to @NUFC and @NUFCWomen for the experience of a lifetime.

“One game to go in a tough National League campaign #472KTF. We will be back.”

And we have no doubt they will.

Newcastle striker Katie Barker runs past Alnwick defender Kirsty Armstrong. Picture: Getty Images

• Were you at the game? Did you take pictures? If so, email them to [email protected] and we’ll feature them in this week’s Northumberland Gazette.