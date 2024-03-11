Surprise defeat to bottom team sees Alnwick Town lose ground on league leaders

Alnwick Town had a weekend they would rather forget as they fell further behind in the race to claim top spot in the Bay Plastics Northern Alliance Premier Division.
By Janet Bew
Published 11th Mar 2024, 14:15 GMT
Alnwick Town suffered a surprise defeat at home to bottom team Killingworth. Picture: Alnwick Town FCAlnwick Town suffered a surprise defeat at home to bottom team Killingworth. Picture: Alnwick Town FC
Alnwick Town suffered a surprise defeat at home to bottom team Killingworth. Picture: Alnwick Town FC

They fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to bottom club Killingworth, while leaders Wallington beat Gateshead Rutherford 3-2.

The win saw Wallington extend their lead at the top of the table to 11 points, which makes them favourites for the title.

Alnwick still have two games in hand on the teams around them and look certain to claim second place.

The teams in fourth and fifth spot, Newcastle Chemfica and Newcastle Independent, also both lost on Saturday, and third place AFC Newbiggin didn’t play, having been beaten in the Challenge Cup final by Wallington in midweek.

Alnwick’s goal on Saturday was scored by Joe Fife.

They are away at Haltwhistle Jubilee on Saturday.

The games between Amble and North Sunderland and Ellington and Morpeth were postponed.

Amble, fourth in the table, are away at second place Hazlerigg Victory on Saturday and Morpeth travel to North Sunderland.

Hazlerigg Victory suffered just their fourth loss of the season at the weekend when they went down 2-0 at Blyth Town Reserves.

Alnwick Town Ladies’ game against Wakefield at St James Park was also called off due to the weather.

It is the second weekend in a row the ladies have been without a game after the match against Hull United fell victim to the weather the previous weekend.

They will try again on Sunday when they are due to travel to high-flying Wallsend Boys Club.

