Supporters left frustrated as Ashington fail to land a punch on table-topping Cleethorpes Town

Ross Coombe was beaten twice in the game against Cleethorpes. Picture: Ian Brodie

Two goals in the first half by Connor Smythe and Bradley Dockerty condemned Ashington to defeat against table-toppers Cleethorpes Town at Woodhorn Lane on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Colliers went into the clash full of confidence after their morale boosting 3-2 win over Newton Aycliffe in midweek but in truth never got out of first gear.

Consequently, supporters were left even more frustrated by a contest which failed to reach any heights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a game where chances were at a premium – but it was the visitors who produced virtually all of them.

Following a free-kick in the third minute, home keeper Ross Coombe pushed away a 20-yarder from Cleethorpes’ skipper, Bradley Abbott.

The visitors were more clinical on the quarter-hour mark when they took the lead from a restart, with Smythe heading home at the far post.

It could have got worse for the Colliers as only three minutes later, Connor O’Grady netted from a corner by Smythe, but the goal was disallowed for a foul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis Bateson was the next to test Coombe, who again dived to his left to palm the ball away before Ashington got their only sniff of the half going forward when Ryan Wombwell’s ball in from the right went across the face of the six yard box with no-one on hand to apply the finishing touch.

The home side got themselves into a right mix-up which gifted Josh Walker a run on goal, but his effort struck the post.

Then, right on the stroke of half time, The Owls added a second when Dockerty got the benefit of a ricochet and, from a tight angle, fired across Coombe and into the roof of the net.

The second half was a non-entity.

Craig Spooner had Ashington’s first shot of the game in the 54th minute, but it was tame and easily held by keeper Ollie Battersby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coombe was called into action to save from Bateson before Dockerty fired narrowly wide of the far post.

Six minutes from time, Harrison Clark unleashed a drive for the Colliers but it was straight at Battersby.

It was clearly a day to forget for Ashington, who now prepare for their Newcastle Flooring Northumberland Senior Cup quarter-final against Newcastle Blue Star at Woodhorn Lane on Tuesday night (November 19).