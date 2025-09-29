Alnwick Town are back playing at St James' Park on Saturday when they host Newcastle University.

Get yourselves down to St James’ Park and support your local side.

That’s the message from Northern League Second Division Alnwick Town, who are back in action on the Weaver’s Way pitch on Saturday when they host Newcastle University.

Town have been great entertainers this season, with their 33 goals from 16 league games only being topped by three other sides.

They were 4-0 winners over Prudhoe YC in the Northumberland Senior Cup last midweek thanks to strikes from Jamie Clark (2), Max Anderson and Antonio Agustinho.

“We’d love to get more people through the door,” said manager Richard Latimer.

“Non-League crowds are going up. Obviously, it’s a struggle now to get tickets at Newcastle or at Sunderland, so there are some big crowds. If you look at the likes of Blue Star, they’re averaging 3-500. It’s a big ask, but I’d love to get big gates through the door.”

“Most of the lads aren’t local but they’ve been here for 50-100 games now, so they are very loyal to Alnwick. Young Ben is a local lad who made his debut in goal and had an outstanding game, we’ve got Joe Eggleston here as well, and George Hedley, so if we can start getting the town behind us it would be brilliant.”

“We’ve already got a few that follow us home and away, which is great, but we’d always like to see a big crowd here.”

Anderson got on the end of a low Agustinho cross to shoot Town in front against Prudhoe and Agustinho stretched to steer in the second before the break. Clark added the third then fired a superb free kick into the top corner to wrap things up.

Latimer was pleased to progress in the competition and added: “You always say when you start that it’s a chance to play at Newcastle’s St James’ Park and the best of the non-league Northern League teams and the North East teams are in it.

“Unfortunately, Newcastle United aren’t in it this year but we got to go down and have a night down there last season, which was very enjoyable.”

Alnwick were not in action last Saturday and slipped down into ninth as the sides around them won their fixtures, but they still remain handily placed for the play-off places.