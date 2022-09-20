Support for girls football in Berwick

The Payroll Software and Services Group (The PSSG), who are based at Hoults Yard in Newcastle, made the donation to the Berwick Rangers Community Foundation to support the Berwick Wildcats girls’ football group.

The award is part of a generous donation programme that has seen them support nine girls’ and women’s sporting groups and clubs across the country.

The donation tops-off a great few months for the Wildcats, coming only six weeks after they won the Northumberland FA grassroots project of the year at their annual awards.

Commenting on the donation, CEO of The PSSG, Eric Dunmore, said: “We are delighted to support the Berwick Rangers Wildcats girls’ football programme, which was nominated by our colleague, Jennifer Wallace, along with eight other women’s sports teams nationwide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The initiative was inspired by the success of the England women at the Euro 2022 final.”

The money will help the Wildcats with their expansion plans to allow more local girls and women to enjoy training, playing and coaching football.

Recently, the Wildcats girls’ won a prestigious FA award.

Despite being in operation for only 18 months, they were announced as winners of the Northumberland FA Grassroots Football Project of the Year at a prestigious ceremony at Newcastle’s Crown Plaza Hotel.

Commenting on the award, the judges said that the Berwick Rangers Wildcats had transformed girls’ football in Berwick.

Andy Thorpe, head coach of the Wildcats said: “This award is recognition the hard work and dedication of all our coaches and players. The Wildcat girls have not only trained hard, but have had a really brilliant time at our sessions. It’s also fantastic to see that some of our older girls have taken on additional responsibilities at the sessions, helping develop the other players as well as themselves.