Super-subs turn game as Alnwick take point

Newcastle Chemfica 2-2 Alnwick Town

A double second half substitution brought on two goalscorers for Alnwick Town who secured a point on the road at Newcastle Chemfica on Saturday.

A starting debut was handed to goalkeeper Thomas Slack in place of Andrew Wilson, meaning that Alnwick Town have changed their number one for three consecutive games.

Adam Drummond started at right back in place of the absent Kyle Burns, and Joshua Briggs came back into the starting line-up, with Joseph Threlfall starting from the bench.

On quite a sunny afternoon at Coach Lane, Chemfica started the better side, and would have the better of the chances in the opening 45 minutes.

Thomas Slack was first called into action in the 13th minute with a comfortable save, and he was relieved just 2 minutes later when Lynch headed wide from a corner.

Alnwick’s opening chance fell to Ross Moore, but his effort from 10 yards spun well wide.

Further chances came and went for the home side. Murphy on the wing just lifting an effort over the bar, whilst Lynch struck a free kick well that Slack saw over the bar. Slack was called into action 5 minutes before the break. Some sloppy defending allowed the striker a chance, but Slack was down well to keep the scores level at half time (0-0).

Into the second half and the opening chance again fell to the home side, but Basham’s turn and shot was wide of the post.

With 53 minutes on the clock and the home side took a deserved lead. Gareth Davies planting a header away from the diving Slack (1-0).

This spurred Alnwick into action. A double substitution, Colley and Maddison off for Muers and Threlfall, and it was Threlfall that tested the keeper from distance to see his shot palmed away for a corner.

Threlfall was causing problems down the left, and his run was brought to a halt on the edge of the box. Quinn stepped up, but his effort clipped the top of the crossbar.

A minute later, and Alnwick were back in the game. A deep cross found McClelland, who headed back across goal, and Paul Muers smashed home a volley to level the scores. His first goal for the club (1-1).

Lee Dundas was then booked, and replaced by Max Clark having taken a knock in an earlier heavy challenge that went unpunished.

Alnwick were the side looking most likely to get the lead for the first time on the day, and with 83 minutes in the clock they thought they had a winner.

Ross Moore sent in a cross from the right, which McClelland flicked on, and substitute Joseph Threlfall got ahead of the defender to tap Alnwick into the lead. (1-2).

Chemfica had been well organised for most of the day though, and it was their substitute forward that brought things level just 2 minutes later. A bit of a scramble on the edge of the box fell to Mazela, who appeared to toe-poke a finish into the bottom corner leaving Slack rooted to the spot (2-2). Threlfall had a late chance to win it, but saw his effort after a good run go just over the bar.

Over the course of 90 minutes, a point was a fair result for both teams, this being Chemfica’s first of the season, and with performances like that it should be the first of many.