Suddick strikes again for Ashington but North Shields take victory

Ashington AFC.

The result saw the Robins return to second top of the Ebac Northern League’s first division whilst the Colliers went down to their second narrow defeat inside four days.

However as at Sunderland Ryhope CW on Saturday, the Wansbeck outfit deserved to take some reward from the contest for their overall performance over the 90 minutes.

Ashington skipper Ben Harmison was a late withdrawal due to work commitments so manager Ian Skinner brought Thomas Kalthoeber in at centre back for his first full start of the season whilst former Shields player Craig Spooner was handed the captain’s armband.

In front of another bumper attendance of 666, the visitors – who are still battling on three fronts with the League, Buildbase FA Vase and Techflow Northumberland Senior Cup – got off to a sensational start as they took the lead after only 70 seconds through their in-form and hotshot striker Dan Wilson.

Wilson got possession and - allowed time by the home side - struck a wonder goal from 20 yards with his left foot which arced wide of home ‘keeper Karl Dryden and just inside the upright.

The Colliers drew level on 18 minutes with a gloriously constructed goal. Briggs switched play from right to left with a sublime pass which found the overlapping Jordan Summerly who advanced to the by line before pulling the ball across for Lewis Suddick who fired in from close range to record his second goal in as many matches.

After Briggs was denied at one end, the visitors regained the lead at the other when fullback McDonald saw his low shot creep past an unsighted Dryden.

Only the woodwork prevented Shields from extending their lead. A corner on the right swung in by Cartwright fell to Gary Ormston whose effort struck the post and rebounded to safety.