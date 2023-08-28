The hard-working Sam Hodgson couldn't find a way through Warrington Rylands' defence on Saturday. Picture: Michael Briggs

The Highwaymen made two changes to their starting line-up from the loss at Bradford Park Avenue on Monday, with Josh Robson and Liam Miller restored at the expense of the unavailable Michael Turner and Ryan Wombwell, who dropped to the bench.

Both sides started fairly well, sizing each other up in the early stages and sporadic opportunities being created by either team.

The first of which, on 13 minutes, fell to Rylands’ James Butler, the towering centre-half glancing a header wide of the target before Andrew Johnson deflected a shot behind two minutes later.

Morpeth looked well disciplined and organised, with a sporadic threat on the break.

Their first chance of the half, though, wouldn’t come until the 31st minute when Liam Noble’s quickly taken free-kick was turned goalwards by Sam Hodgson, who shot straight at keeper Luke Pilling.

Four minutes later, Joe Piggott hit an effort straight at keeper Dan Lowson before Noble found Pilling once more.

The hosts struck the woodwork through the impressive Butler, but neither side could find a way through before the interval.

The home side upped the ante in the second half but it was the Highwaymen who created the most clear-cut chance of the half so far on 69 minutes, the hard-working Hodgson holding up the ball before finding substitute Will Jenkins. He laid it into the path of Johnson, who shot straight at Pilling.

A big penalty shout for the home side was waved away on 73 minutes but it was the precursor to the opening goal as the hosts turned up the pressure.

Adama Sidibeh, not long off the bench, muscled Wombwell off the ball and strode clear, slotting home comfortably to open the scoring.

Ben Hardcastle could have doubled their lead on 89 minutes, but Lowson was outstanding in denying Rylands a decisive second goal.

The hosts wouldn’t have to wait long, Maieco Braulio latching on to a long throw to shoot at the near post. His effort was saved, but he was fortunate on the rebound, bundling home the second.