Alnwick Town defeated Newcastle Blue Star to reach the semi-final of the George Dobbins League Cup. Picture: Alnwick Town

Manager Richie Lambert was disappointed after his team’s 1-1 draw with Haltwhistle Jubilee on Saturday and was looking for a reaction in the cup against league leaders Newcastle Blue Star.

The visitors had the best of the opening exchanges before Alnwick grew into the game.

Both sides had chances in a cagey first half, with Jamie Clark hitting the bar and Blue Star forcing Alnwick keeper Matty Alexander into a smart close range save.

In the second half, Jamie Clark converted a penalty to ease the home team’s nerves before a stunning strike by Joe Eggleston gave Alnwick a two-goal cushion.

Blue Star were unable to find a way through and it is Alnwick who go on to the semi-finals.

Speaking after the match, Lambert said: “It was a fantastic team performance.”

He praised Blue Star as “the best team in the league” but said his team started to get to grips with them after the first 15 minutes.

Talking about Egglestone’s goal, he said: ”You can’t build up Eggy’s goal enough”, adding “it was a fantastic strike and came at a great time for us”.

Alnwick will play Willington Quay Saints in the semi-final on April 15.

Their next league game is away against second-placed Burradon and New Fordley on Saturday.

Alnwick Town Development also came out on top in an 11-goal thriller at the weekend, beating Heddon United 5-6, with the winning goal coming in the 90th minute courtesy of Kieran Robley.

They host the league leaders Benton FC on Saturday.

Rothbury were at home to North Shields Athletic, with the heavy pitch making things difficult for both teams.

North Shields came out on top 2-1, with the Rothbury goal coming from Evan Dunn in the 34th minute, after they had gone behind in the 21st minute.

Rothbury were unable to find an equaliser and suffered their first home defeat in the league since October 29.