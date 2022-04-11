Struggling Spartans denied by injury-time equaliser at Telford

Blyth Spartans

Jason Oswell headed the hosts into the lead in first-half injury time, before substitutes Cappello and Barlow turned the game on it’s head. However Devarn Green popped up with a dramatic equaliser for the home side, three minutes into added time.

The hosts took the lead when Oswell beat Mitchell to a looping cross just before the half-time whistle.

Spartans started the second-half brightly with Lewis McNall seeing an effort well blocked before Thomson against went close with a long-range strike.

Moments later Thomson almost had Blyth ahead but just couldn’t adjust his body to properly connect with McNall’s cross.

Just after the hour, Cappello entered the fray and changed the game for Spartans as his pace caused the Telford defence no end of problems.

The winger got his reward on 70 minutes, racing on to McNall’s through ball before firing into the bottom corner, and just seconds later almost got a second as his low drive was deflected inches wide.

Just under 10 minutes later it was Barlow’s turn to come on, and within minutes he put Blyth in front as Cappello found space on the left and drilled a low ball across goal which the former Whickham man turned in at the far post.

It seemed that Blyth had seen off Telford’s threat as they went into the final moments, only for Green to spark jubilation for the hosts as he finished at the back-post to ensure a share of the points.

After the game manager Terry Mitchell said: “Obviously we are disappointed, especially as we had our noses in front. The two lads came off the bench and both made an impact for us. We looked to be in a good place, but credit to Telford as they scored a good equalising goal.

"The mood in the dressing room, as you would expect, is down, and I have had to try and pick the lads up.”