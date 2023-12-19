Strong wind blows away Ashington's hopes of victory against Newton Aycliffe

Newton Aycliffe completed a season’s double over Ashington with a 4-2 victory at a windswept Woodhorn Lane ground on Saturday.

Connor Thomson and Wilson Kneeshaw scored for Ashington in their defeat against Newton Aycliffe. Picture: Ian Brodie

Connor Thomson put the Colliers ahead only for Liam Adamson to equalise within a minute. Two goals in rapid succession at the start of the second half by Cole Kiernan put the Newtonians into a commanding position, and Adamson added his second before Wilson Kneeshaw reduced the deficit in the dying seconds.

The scoreline suggests an entertaining game, but in truth it was a totally uninspiring contest which was completely spoiled by a very strong westerly wind.

The visitors – who were promoted last season after being crowned as Ebac Northern League champions – adapted to the conditions far better and thoroughly deserved their victory, whilst the Colliers turned in a poor performance in front of a crowd of 484.

Yet it was the Wansbeck side – kicking into the teeth of the wind – who carved out the first chance in the eighth minute.

Ben Sampson’s pass released Kneeshaw down the left and when he crossed, Thomson’s touch took him wide before his cross was held by keeper Nathan Fisher.

A speculative low left-footer from 25 yards by debutant Will Constantin went just past the upright, then at the other end keeper Karl Dryden blocked an effort from Jack Blackford.

On the half hour, the Colliers went ahead.

Oli Thompson surged forward before finding Kneeshaw on the left and when he played the ball across, Thomson had the easy task of tapping home from close range.

However, Ashington’s joy was short-lived as within a minute, they were caught out as Aycliffe put together a move involving Blackford, Toby Pascoe and Kiernan. The latter found Adamson on the right and he made no mistake, squeezing a sizzling right-footed drive between Dryden and the post.

Right on the stroke of half time, Dryden fisted out a goalbound free kick by Wayne Whitfield and the period ended all square.

The game changed shortly after the interval when Kiernan bagged a brace to put his side firmly in control.

In the 51st minute, following a throw-in on the left, Adamson found Jake Petitjean, who played the ball across Dryden for Kiernan, who swept it home.

Five minutes later, Kiernan latched onto a cross from the left and his low effort squirmed under the body of Dryden and into the back of the net.

The picture could have got even worse for the Wansbeck side shortly afterwards, but Adamson had a shot cleared off the line.

Ashington struggled to put two passes together all afternoon and even when Thomson fed substitute Morgan Dart, he fired over.

Five minutes from the end of the 90, a deflected shot fell into the path of Adamson, who lashed the ball home from a tight angle for Aycliffe’s fourth.

Then, in the fifth minute of time added on, Dart had an effort parried by Fisher, but the rebound fell to Kneeshaw, who fired home.