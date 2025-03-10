Striker Jamie Holmes signs for Ashington on dual registration with North Shields

By Brian Bennett
Published 10th Mar 2025, 20:51 BST
Ashington have added another striker to their squad. Picture: Ian Brodieplaceholder image
Jamie Holmes made his debut for Ashington in their 1-0 defeat at promotion chasing Emley on Saturday.

The 27-year-old striker – who plays for Ebac Northern League first division outfit North Shields – has signed for the Colliers on a dual registration.

Newcastle-born Holmes – a marine engineer – said: “I’m home for a couple of months now and when I heard about Ashington’s interest I thought ‘why not?’ I already know most of the lads plus the management team of Nick Gray and Liam McIvor, so I was happy to put pen to paper.”

Holmes, who is based in Wallsend, came on for the start of the second half at Emley and said: “I thought we started well in the second half but to be fair, I didn’t touch the ball much.

“It wasn’t that bad of a performance, but we need to be better in the final third.”

