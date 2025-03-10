Striker Jamie Holmes signs for Ashington on dual registration with North Shields

Ashington have added another striker to their squad. Picture: Ian Brodie

Jamie Holmes made his debut for Ashington in their 1-0 defeat at promotion chasing Emley on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old striker – who plays for Ebac Northern League first division outfit North Shields – has signed for the Colliers on a dual registration.

Newcastle-born Holmes – a marine engineer – said: “I’m home for a couple of months now and when I heard about Ashington’s interest I thought ‘why not?’ I already know most of the lads plus the management team of Nick Gray and Liam McIvor, so I was happy to put pen to paper.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holmes, who is based in Wallsend, came on for the start of the second half at Emley and said: “I thought we started well in the second half but to be fair, I didn’t touch the ball much.

“It wasn’t that bad of a performance, but we need to be better in the final third.”