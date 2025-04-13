Striker bags quickfire treble as Berwick Rangers secure safety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liam Buchanan fired Berwick to Lowland League safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced striker netted an eleven-minute hat-trick in a frantic opening period at MKM Shielfield in front of a good crowd of 536.

“We’re delighted to secure safety, although it’s not a reason to celebrate,” said boss Kevin Haynes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The task I was set when coming in has been achieved but we must thrive to do better going forward. Hopefully now that our position in the league is secured we can now attract players who understandably have been cautious to commit to next season.”

The crowd at MKM Shielfield were treated to five goals in the opening 22 minutes

The ‘Gers were given a scare when visitors Broxburn Athletic went ahead in the third minute as Ali Jones bulleted in a back post header.

But they responded almost immediately and levelled through Ben Scarborough as he fired home from a narrow angle.

Buchanan beat the offside trap to race clear and slot in his first on 11 minutes, then latched onto another long through ball to steer in his second just three minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buchanan completed his treble in the 22nd minute when he headed in a flick-on at the back post.

He had further chances to add to his tally as the Broxburn defence found him too hot to handle.

“I was delighted that Liam come up with the good when it mattered,” said the manager.

“He is a natural goal-scorer and someone I felt would have a huge input in achieving our goal of the remaining 13 games when I rejoined the club. He’s not just a good player but he’s a great character who leads by example on and off the field.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I jokingly said to him on Thursday that if a league reconstruction was happening next season and there was no relegation then his services may not be required and we could bleed a younger striker into the squad in preparation for the following season but he sure showed me what he’s all about,” joked Haynes, adding: “His experience and leadership qualities are invaluable.”

The visitors missed a second half penalty as the black and gold breathed a sigh of relief all around.

The relegation battle is going right to the wire with Broomhill and Gala Fairydean level on 28 points and Cumbernauld Colts on 31 ahead on the final day on Saturday.

Berwick, now on 33 points, end their season with a visit to the familiar surroundings of Cowdenbeath’s Central Park, where Buchanan began his career, and Haynes says his side will not take their foot off the gas.

“We won’t be taking it easy, we have an opportunity to climb further up the league with two clubs within our grasp.”