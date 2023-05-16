News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Stobswood Welfare win league title after narrow victory at Bedlington

Stobswood Welfare have won the Reeves Independent First Division title after beating Bedlington.

By Peter Mann
Published 16th May 2023, 11:34 BST- 2 min read
Stobswood Welfare have won the Reeves Independent First Division title in the Bay Plastics Northern AllianceStobswood Welfare have won the Reeves Independent First Division title in the Bay Plastics Northern Alliance
Stobswood Welfare have won the Reeves Independent First Division title in the Bay Plastics Northern Alliance

They took the title following a 1-0 win away to Bedlington, with Aaron Costello netting the only goal of the game.

Although the top two in the Bay Plastics Northern Alliance First Division still had games to play on Monday and yesterday (May 15 and 17), Stobswood can’t be caught and will play in the Premier Division next season having won back-to-back titles since romping to the Second Division title in 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rothbury finished in the top five following a big win on the road, coming out on top in a nine-goal thriller away to Hexham, three players netting braces – Tom Hogan with two goals for the hosts, and both Paul Dunn and Jake Stevenson with two apiece for the victors, in the 6-3 win for the Coquetdalers.

Most Popular

In the Team Valley Carpets Second Division both Morpeth and North Sunderland finished in the bottom half of the table.

Morpeth, following a 6-1 win away to second-bottom Whitley Bay Sporting Club, finished ninth, with Louie Gourlay scoring twice in the rout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Further goals were added by Zac Benjamin, Will Pritchard, Andrew Allan and Liam Parkin, to see Morpeth finish the season strongly having also recently won the Bluefin Sports Insurance Bill Gardner Cup.

North Sunderland finish a point behind Morpeth, in 10th, after they ended their season with a 2-2 draw at home to runners-up, Newcastle University A, North Sunderland netting through Adam Weightman and Kyle Jeffrey, the latter finishing fourth in the division’s scoring charts, on 19.

North Sunderland Reserves lost the Laidler Cup 5-2 against Ellington on Friday (May 12).

Related topics:Premier Division