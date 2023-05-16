Stobswood Welfare have won the Reeves Independent First Division title in the Bay Plastics Northern Alliance

They took the title following a 1-0 win away to Bedlington, with Aaron Costello netting the only goal of the game.

Although the top two in the Bay Plastics Northern Alliance First Division still had games to play on Monday and yesterday (May 15 and 17), Stobswood can’t be caught and will play in the Premier Division next season having won back-to-back titles since romping to the Second Division title in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rothbury finished in the top five following a big win on the road, coming out on top in a nine-goal thriller away to Hexham, three players netting braces – Tom Hogan with two goals for the hosts, and both Paul Dunn and Jake Stevenson with two apiece for the victors, in the 6-3 win for the Coquetdalers.

In the Team Valley Carpets Second Division both Morpeth and North Sunderland finished in the bottom half of the table.

Morpeth, following a 6-1 win away to second-bottom Whitley Bay Sporting Club, finished ninth, with Louie Gourlay scoring twice in the rout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further goals were added by Zac Benjamin, Will Pritchard, Andrew Allan and Liam Parkin, to see Morpeth finish the season strongly having also recently won the Bluefin Sports Insurance Bill Gardner Cup.

North Sunderland finish a point behind Morpeth, in 10th, after they ended their season with a 2-2 draw at home to runners-up, Newcastle University A, North Sunderland netting through Adam Weightman and Kyle Jeffrey, the latter finishing fourth in the division’s scoring charts, on 19.