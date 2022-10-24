At a misty St James’ Park they beat Chorley 3-1 with striker Michelle Stewart netting a fantastic hat-trick.

Stewart had opened the scoring and then made it 2-0 from the penalty spot before going on to complete her treble.

The ladies will now be looking for a repeat of last season’s run in the competition which saw them face the likes of Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

On Saturday, Alnwick Town recorded a hard earned 2-1 away win over Cramlington United in the quarter-finals of the Northern Alliance Vhallenge Vup.

Goals from Lewis Fairbairn and Jamie Clark sent the side through to the semi-finals.

On Daturday (October 29) it is back to league action in the Premier Division with an away game against second from bottom Whitley Bay Reserves.

In Division 1, Rothbury lost 4-1 away to Hebburn Town U23s, a result which saw them remain third in the table on 20 points, although their opponents have now closed the gap to be just one point in arrears.

On Saturday, Rothbury are home to Gosforth Bohemiens.

In Division 2, North Sunderland had a free weekend - on Saturday they are away to Walker Central in the Amateur Cup.

In the Division 3 Cowey Cup, Alnwick Development exited the competition beaten 3-1 away by Gosforth Bohemiens Reserves. It was their first defeat in seven games and they will be hoping to get back on the winning trail this weekend when they take on second in the table Heddon United at home.

Amble lost 2-1 away to Hazelrigg Victory, also in the Cowey Cup. On Saturday they are back in league action at home to Stocksfield.

In the North Northumberland League, Wooler won 7-0 at home against Berwick Town with Gregor Sharp scoring a first half hat-trick before adding a fourth in the second half. Other scorers were Craig Young (2) and Cameron Wilson.

Swarland drew 1-1 at home with Longhoughton. The visitors took the lead on 70 minutes, but just two minutes later the home side equalised through James Henderson.