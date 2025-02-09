Stevens top of the shots in Alliance Division Two

Two-goal Damien Stevens maintained his place at the top of the Northern Alliance Second Division scoring charts.

The experienced striker is looking good for claiming the golden boot come the end of the season as he took his tally up to 23 in Morpeth’s 5-2 success against Blyth Town Reserves.

But the plaudits must go to defender Liam Parkin, who donned the gloves and went in nets.

“Liam stepped up and went into goal at very short notice - he made some absolutely fabulous saves to keep Morpeth in the game and helped the team grind out a great win,” said a club official.

Morpeth's promotion push stayed on track at Craik Park

Kieran Whitfield also impressed with a man of the match display.

“He was strong, physical and calm on the ball with a couple of fantastic balls from right back to get two assists. Great game Kieran,” continued the official.

Liam Clavering, Nathan Grant and David Pringle added the others for Morpeth, who remain in second-spot just five points behind leaders Whitley Bay SC, though they’ve played two games more.

North Sunderland had a free weekend but host Newcastle Chemfica in the Bill Gardner Cup on Saturday, while Morpeth are fixture free.

Rothbury took an early lead at Wallsend Boys Club in Division One when they forced Nathan Pontes into an own goal but the North Tynesiders hit back with a hat-trick from Desmond Igho to give them the three points and take them up to third in the table.

Igho has now scored 29 goals this season and tops the Division One scoring table.

The Reds are now in seventh spot and are also without a scheduled game this weekend.