Stevens scores twice in big Morpeth win

Morpeth FC hot-shot Damien Stevens netted another double in a 5-0 success at Benton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Ashington and Newcastle Blue Star striker took his tally up to 18 for the season as ‘Peth moved four points clear of third-placed FC United of Newcastle with two games in hand.

Wes Scott, Louie Gourlay and man of the match Liam Clavering added the others as Morpeth were fantastic on the plastic at St. Peter’s Sports Hub.

“Liam started the game off with a great run and assist and as well as scoring his own goal later on, he had a great game and, on another day, could've had two or three more,” said a club official after he impressed.

Damien Stevens celebrates netting at Benton

Morpeth have won 11 of their 16 League games so far this season and are just eight points adrift unbeaten runaway leaders Whitley Bay Sporting Club as they continue their promotion push into the second half of the season.

Stevens currently tops the scoring charts in the Northern Alliance Second Division ahead of Sporting Club’s James Littlejohn who is also on a good run finding the back of the net.

Morpeth host tenth-placed Gosforth Bohemians Reserves on Saturday and manager Ross Donnelly is looking for his side to continue the form that has seen them win four on the bounce in the League – netting 23 times in those games.