Stephen Carey Memorial Cup gets ready for kick-off

Eight teams will compete in this year’s Stephen Carey Fund Memorial Cup competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Sunderland will field their reserve side with other NNFL sides Stobswood reserves, Longhoughton, Rothbury reserves and Swarland, taking part alongside Alnwick over 35s, Alnwick Percy Rovers and the Stephen Carey Select XI.

The competition kicks off on Saturday, July 5 and will raise again funds for good causes in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity, which has now been running for 12 years and has raised thousands of pounds, primarily works with local communities and organisations within Northumberland towards the placement of defibrillators throughout the county, to provide emergency life-saving training to improve the knowledge of communities and organisations and increase awareness of cardiac arrest.

There will be tight competition for the silverware this year

Stephen was just 21-years-old when he collapsed on the pitch during a pre-season friendly for Alnmouth and any sponsors wanting to donate to this year’s competition can contact Dougie McEwan on 07783 668351.

“We have placed over 220 defibrillators around Northumberland and there have been numerous lives saved. We have also familiarised thousands of people in life saving techniques free of charge,” said Dougie.