Stand-in Colliers captain Karl Ross is delighted by team's performance against Carlton Town
The 25-year-old said afterwards: “Obviously it was a big occasion with it being Remembrance Day.
“We started well and went 2-0 up, then the injuries started to hit us towards the middle of the half, and it did disrupt us. If they [Carlton] had got one back, 2-1 is a tricky scoreline and it could have turned into a difficult game.
"However, the third goal shortly after half time calmed all our nerves and the result was never in doubt.
"We just dominated, and I thought the lads were tremendous today.”
Cramlington-based Ross believes Ashington, who were promoted from the Ebac Northern League’s first division at the end of last season to the Pitching In Northern Premier League East Division, are “finding their feet” following the step up.
“Adapting to a new league takes time,” he said. “We are coming up against a different type of football but in the last few games we have started to find our feet and are coming on strong.”
Ross is delighted to wear the captain’s armband for his home town club.
“It is my fifth year here and I love it,” he added. “We have got a great dressing room and whilst Nathan [Buddle] is out, it is a great honour to lead the lads out in my role as vice-skipper.”