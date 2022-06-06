Stakeford Juniors celebrate a hat-trick of trophy successes

The U8s team, which consists of Travis Burt, Foster Ehala, Frankie Gilroy, Elliott Hale, Caleb Hogg, Cruz Kelly and William Wright won 20 games throughout the season, losing only one game since the start of the season in September 2021.

Connor Angus, Mattias Bernard, Harrison Craig, Louis Fish, Matthew Lycett, William Mann, Jack Riches, Luca Teasdale and Lucas Thompson play in Stakeford’s U9s team.

They also won their league, winning 20 games this season and losing only one. The U9s also won the league cup, beating six teams to become the champions.

In further achievement, Under 8s winger Caleb Hogg won the club’s outstanding league player of the year. Louie Fish was named the Under 9s outstanding league Player of the Year for the club.

Doug Thoburn, chairman of Stakeford Juniors Football Club, said: “Huge congratulations to our Under 8s and Under 9s teams who worked incredibly hard all season and played some fantastic football.

“Grassroots football is all about providing a nurturing and inclusive environment for players at all different stages and levels of development.

“At Stakeford we are proud to be a local community club, something we will always be. We’re here to provide a club where boys and girls can have fun, make friends and play football.

“We bridge the gap between grass root coaching and centre of excellence training, enhancing and developing local children.

“We celebrate every success at the club and also individuality and we’re looking forward to a summer of tournaments before the new season starts.”

Northumberland Football Leagues have 1,400 teams playing football at the grassroots level every weekend with 15,000 players participating each week.