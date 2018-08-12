Sportsworld North Northumberland Football League round-up

It was not all plain sailing for the newcomers to the North Northumberland Football League in their first matches of the season yesterday (Saturday).

While Alnwick Town’s rebranded reserves hit four past Ashington Town, Amble Masons found it tough going against returning Lowick United.

Alnwick Town Dev Squad 4 Ashington Town 2

Alnwick were the better team during the first half as goals from Paul Muers (two), Brendan Jewers and Cameron Thorpe gave them a four-goal lead, with Ashington replying through Darryl Townsley before half-time. The second half was a closer affair with Ross Adams netting a second goal for Ashington.

North Sunderland 4 Alnmouth United 1

Alnmouth were making their return to the league and, although they played well, last season’s Champions proved too strong. On target for North Sunderland were Leon Midgley (two), Owen Robson and Chris Coe, while Stephen Shendon was the Alnmouth goalscorer.

AFC Newbiggin Reserves 3 Amble St Cuthbert 1

Newbiggin got off to a good start as goals from Liam and Kevin Halliday gave them the lead at half-time. Amble improved after the break and pulled a goal back through John Charlton but Newbiggin made sure of the win with a third goal from Ryan Clark.

Amble Masons 0 Lowick United 3

Lowick made a winning return to the league as their experience proved too much for Amble. For most of the first half, play was fairly even, with Amble creating some good chances. Lowick went ahead through a penalty from Alex Jamieson, which turned out to be the final kick of the first half. During the second half, it was again even, but further goals from Mark Dunlop, plus a second by Alex Jamieson sealed the win for Lowick.

