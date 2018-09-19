Sports equipment for Whittingham

The children of Whittingham C of E Primary School received a boost to their sports equipment just before the start of the season. A successful application to the Premier League Primary Stars meant that this week the school received a free equipment pack which can be used across the curriculum.

The Premier League Primary Stars scheme aims to inspire children to learn, be active and develop important life skills and the Kit and Equipment Scheme, run in partnership with manufacturers Nike, gives teachers the opportunity to get their hands on free resources to aid their pupils’ learning.