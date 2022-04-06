Spooner double as Ashington win through to cup semi-finals

Luke Salmon in action for Ashington v Guisborough - he was sent off later in the game. Picture by Ian Brodie.

The Colliers will now host Consett next Tuesday (April 12) with a place in the final for the winners.

A quickfire double from Craig Spooner early in the contest set the Colliers on their way and although Priorymen skipper Joseph Bartliff reduced the arrears five minutes before the break with a stunning effort, Ben Sampson’s first goal of the season - which made the scoreline 3-1 - could not have come at a better time.

The Wansbeck outfit deserved their success on the night and banished the blues after losing heavily 6-1 at home against the Teessiders in their Ebac Northern League first division clash recently.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The only downside on the night for Ian Skinner’s side was the dismissal of Luke Salmon. The midfielder – who had already been cautioned on the half hour for a challenge towards the half way line – needlessly erred again with only two minutes of the 90 remaining and was shown a straight red card by referee Kirk Freeth.

Skipper Ben Harmison had the ball in the net after only four minutes following a free-kick by Dean Briggs but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Spooner opened the scoring on 14 minutes from a free kick from the left which was pumped towards the far post by Briggs and when the ball broke to Spooner, he fired home from the edge of the area.

Spooner’s second was even better. Liam Doyle and Sampson linked neatly down the right flank and when the ball was played inside, Spooner glided past his marker before striking a superb left footer from 20 yards which left Dean helpless.

He then went close to completing his hat-trick but his effort drifted wide.

On 41 minutes Guisborough got themselves back in contention when skipper Bartliff netted with a sublime effort. The ball was played across from the left where Bartliff squeezed a volley from 22 yards between McHugh and the upright.

Early in the second period, Benjamin Jackson fired wide before there was action at both ends of the field within the matter of minutes.

Just before the hour mark, Spooner turned on a sixpence but saw his left footed shot held by Dean. Shortly afterwards, Yannick Aziakonou played the ball up to Harmison who flicked on for Salmon but he was also denied by Dean.

When play switched, Jackson – up in the attack again – saw his goalbound shot saved by the legs of McHugh.

However, midway through the half, Ashington got the cushion of a two goal lead. Briggs played the ball into the area where Sampson’s initial shot was blocked but the ricochet ran straight into the path of the home midfielder who side footed inside the far post, wide of Dean.