Spittal champions and cup win for Berwick Colts

Spittal players celebrate after receiving the BAL Division C championship shield.

Spittal Rovers have won the Border Amateur C Division in their first season back in the Scottish-based league, whilst Berwick Colts lifted the Sanderson Cup.

Spittal switched from the Northern Alliance in England at the end of the 2020-21 campaign in a bid to safeguard their future.

And in their first year they have been crowned C Division champions, with two games to spare.

They also have another Berwick side, Highfields United, to thank for giving them a helping hand, as they held Spittal’s only rivals for the title, Hawick Colts, to a 0-0 draw which meant they could not be caught at the top of the table.

On Saturday, Rovers were in action at home against Gala Fairydean Amateurs when they racked up a 14-0 win with goals from Grey, who hit a double hat-trick, K Wood (2), Fairbairn , Short, Coyle, Jeffrey, Bloomfield and an own goal.

Meanwhile, Berwick Colts were in action in the final of the Sanderson Cup on Friday when they took on Hawick Colts at Selkirk

It was only the Colts’ second ever cup final and they went on to lift the trophy with a battling 3-2 win.

This weekend the Colts are home to Tweeddale Rovers Colts in the C Division.

Tweedmouth Amateurs, who had already qualified for the final of the Walls Cup, with a 4-3 away win over Biggar, will now take on Stow in the final at Coldstream on Saturday (May 14).

In midweek they saw the brakes put on their push for the B Division championship when their game away to Selkirk Victoria was postponed just a few hours before kick-off when the referee was forced to cry off.

On Saturday they were home to Leithen Rovers when they won 3-1 to keep title hopes alive. Goalscorers were: Leah (2) and Antcliffe.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers were home to Dalkeith Thistle in the A Conference when they went down 2-0. They remain 13th in the table with two games to play and on Saturday they are away to Ormiston.