Spartans win their first home game under new boss Fenton

Action from Blyth Spartans’ 2-0 home win over Gloucester City at Croft Park. Picture by Stephen Beecroft Photography.

McNall put Blyth ahead on the hour after Corey McKeown capitalised on a defensive mix-up, then Hickey made certain of the three points as he drilled an effort home in added time.

Fenton made four changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Chorley in midweek, with Alex Nicholson, Nicky Deverdics, McNall and Josh Gillies, who made his first start for Blyth since suffering a serious knee injury on the opening day of last season.

After the game Fenton said: “The game went as well as expected.

"Since coming in I have had to drip-feed the players, otherwise they are taking on too much information all at once.

“Ultimately, what I was looking for in this match was improvement from Tuesday when we lacked a little bit of quality and there was also a little bit of lack of belief, particularly in the first half.

"But today we have come out and passed the ball well and we have made them (Gloucester) look average, and they are a good team.

"We were a little frustrated at half-time because we had dominated play, yet it was still 0-0, but that sometimes happens in football.

"We wanted to get ahead and it was pleasing for Lewis McNall to get the opening goal.

"The lads will be in twice for training this week and we will be working on a few things because we have two games coming up over the bank holiday weekend,” – on Saturday Spartans are away to Buxton and on Monday they are home to Scarborough A.

Skipper Nathan Buddle said after Saturday’s win: “It was a much better performance. We showed what we can do, we expressed ourselves with the ball and I don’t think anyone can argue with the result.

"The gaffer has come in and said this is going to be the norm now and we are just getting on with it.

"It was 0-0 at half time, but we had to believe in ourselves and believe that we could get the breakthrough.

"That is something which has maybe been lacking in the last 12 months but to win the game with a clean sheet is a massive boost.

“The lads are now looking forward to the games coming up. The manager has come in and been very direct with us. He has told us what he wants from us as players and that is all we can ask for. I am certain things will only go in the right direction from now.”

Opening goalscorer Lewis McNall added: “I think that was our best performance so far this season.

"Now we have to kick on and get a few more wins in the next few weeks as the games are starting to come thick and fast.

"Hopefully we can use this as a catalyst to go on and got more victories under our belts.”